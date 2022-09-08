Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $726,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 41,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 133,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,396,444. The firm has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

