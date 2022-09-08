Spreng Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 258,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 153,263 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,074,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

RDVY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.16. 4,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,469. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.