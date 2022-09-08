Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,089 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at 3M
In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
3M Stock Down 1.1 %
MMM traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $119.17. The company had a trading volume of 317,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,730,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.18. 3M has a 12-month low of $115.98 and a 12-month high of $188.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.