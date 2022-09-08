Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,359 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.