Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,449 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.35 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

