Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.41. 208,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473,538. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $417.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

