Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,526 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 107,189 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 135,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 94,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.1 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.30. 191,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,550,425. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.