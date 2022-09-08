Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,778 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 218,229 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $144,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 107,189 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Starbucks by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 135,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 94,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $88.31 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

