Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.0% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

