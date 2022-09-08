Starcom (LON:STAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.14

Starcom plc (LON:STAR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.14 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.14). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 100,340 shares changing hands.

Starcom Trading Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06.

Starcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

Further Reading

