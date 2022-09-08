STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Up 0.1% This Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $123.91 million and approximately $18.30 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00037738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022789 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

