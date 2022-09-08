Stater (STR) Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

Stater (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Stater coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Stater has a market cap of $66,696.67 and $26,147.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stater has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,246.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00135200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022864 BTC.

About Stater

STR is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stater should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stater using one of the exchanges listed above.

