Step Finance (STEP) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $141,052.54 and $158,428.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,889.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.30 or 0.08992877 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001761 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00866048 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017348 BTC.
Step Finance Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Step Finance Coin Trading
