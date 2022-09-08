Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €18.01 ($18.38) and last traded at €18.00 ($18.37). 3,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 313,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.89 ($17.23).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.08 ($26.62).

Stevanato Group Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.63.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €228.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,192,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 603,796 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 469,613 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,957,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Further Reading

