STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.07

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.07 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.31). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 13,334 shares.

STM Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.92. The company has a market capitalization of £15.15 million and a PE ratio of 850.00.

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

