StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Park City Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

