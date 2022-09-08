StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Park City Group Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
