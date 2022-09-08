StockNews.com Lowers ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Hold

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.03.

Shares of ECOM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,943. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $48,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $145,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

