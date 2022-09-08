Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 140,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,179 shares.The stock last traded at $5.94 and had previously closed at $6.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after buying an additional 1,324,493 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $298,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

