Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.00 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.54 EPS.
Sumo Logic Stock Performance
SUMO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,991. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $33,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $40,555.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 220,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,105 shares of company stock worth $972,208 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
