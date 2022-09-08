Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 45,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,435,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,505. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 55,575 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $375,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.