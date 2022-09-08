SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $18.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

SPWR stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SunPower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 63,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

