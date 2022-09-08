Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.07-$2.32 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.34. 6,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $74.93.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,077,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.