Susquehanna Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $24.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.70% from the company’s previous close.
DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DraftKings to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.
NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.92.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
