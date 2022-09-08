Susquehanna Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $24.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.70% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DraftKings to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 854.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,589 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

