Susquehanna Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $24.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.70% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DraftKings to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 854.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,589 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.