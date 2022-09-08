Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Trading Down 7.1%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

