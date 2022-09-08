Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Trading Down 7.1%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.35.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.