Swingby Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $338,151.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-2 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,950,143 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en.

Buying and Selling Swingby

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research.Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

