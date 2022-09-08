Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s previous close.
Swvl Price Performance
SWVL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 2,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,381. Swvl has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59.
Swvl Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swvl (SWVL)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.