Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s previous close.

Swvl Price Performance

SWVL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 2,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,381. Swvl has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59.

Get Swvl alerts:

Swvl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.