Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of SLP stock opened at GBX 85.19 ($1.03) on Thursday. Sylvania Platinum has a 12-month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £226.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 16.28.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

