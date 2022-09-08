Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of SLP stock opened at GBX 85.19 ($1.03) on Thursday. Sylvania Platinum has a 12-month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £226.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 16.28.
Sylvania Platinum Company Profile
Further Reading
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.