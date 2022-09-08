Syscoin Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $98.64 million and $3.40 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00027247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00296893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001250 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 661,643,604 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

