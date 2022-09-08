Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 33,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,116,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Talos Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 100,438 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $2,375,358.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,908,470 shares in the company, valued at $305,285,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 356,002 shares of company stock worth $7,928,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,671,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 43,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,112,000 after acquiring an additional 962,857 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,803,000 after acquiring an additional 409,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

