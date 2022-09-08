Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on TPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.44.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,144,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 34.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 318,151 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 494,715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

