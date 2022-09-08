Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $344,982.88 and $108,998.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00004139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Team Heretics Fan Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,943.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.14 or 0.09479069 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00870347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022246 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Team Heretics Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Team Heretics Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Team Heretics Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.