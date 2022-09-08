Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Shares Sold by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,827 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.21% of Tech and Energy Transition worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TETC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,215,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,699,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,820,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 400,265 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,063,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 303,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Tech and Energy Transition Stock Performance

Shares of TETC remained flat at $9.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.30.

About Tech and Energy Transition

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

