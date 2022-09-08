TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Shares Down 0.7%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 199,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 119,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

