Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $220.39

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $220.39 and last traded at $220.98, with a volume of 7562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.88.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

