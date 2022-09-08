Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 35,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Telefónica Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

