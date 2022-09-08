Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.08

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 676203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

