The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Cut by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,741,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 626,216 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 3.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,440,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $155.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.57. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

