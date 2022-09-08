The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Cato has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years.

Cato Stock Performance

CATO stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Cato has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $209.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cato

CATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cato from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cato by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cato by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cato by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cato by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cato by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Stories

