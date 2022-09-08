The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after buying an additional 151,876 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 650.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

