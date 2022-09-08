The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ DSGX opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Further Reading
