The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

