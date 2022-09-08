The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,899 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $67,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

NYSE:EL opened at $247.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.24 and its 200-day moving average is $261.63. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

