The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on G1A. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of G1A traded up €0.25 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €32.64 ($33.31). 348,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.23. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

