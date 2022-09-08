The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
The Hackett Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78.
The Hackett Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 339.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 178.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.