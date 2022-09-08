The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 339.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 178.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

