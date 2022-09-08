The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,436. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.48.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

