The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $55,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.20. 39,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,436. The company has a market cap of $306.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

