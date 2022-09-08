The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 903,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,895 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $270,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot stock opened at $297.47 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

