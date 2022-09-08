The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 677,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.3 %

KHC opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,747. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

