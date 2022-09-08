The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Sold by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,068 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned about 0.90% of The LGL Group worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. 203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,370. The LGL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

The LGL Group Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.