The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

PG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,120. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $330.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average is $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

