Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $551.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $566.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

